To those lamenting the use of gender-neutral pronouns by non-binary individuals working for public-school system as part of the radical-left’s agenda of “narcissistic nihilism,” perhaps you should consider the possibility that using someone’s preferred pronoun costs you literally nothing while making a significant difference to those who are simply trying to be themselves.
Furthermore, do you know the one group of people that are entirely unbothered by the concept? Children. They have no natural inclination to pass judgment on people for being true to themselves, and we shouldn’t teach them to do so. I understand that this may be a novel idea for you, but it shouldn’t be perceived as an attack on your existence or worldview.
Life is all about learning, and we shouldn’t be afraid to do so.
Kirkwood