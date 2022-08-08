Early in the morning on April 26, Alex Kulczycki got in line at the Walter Ambrose Family Center to secure slots for his twin fourth graders in the Webster Groves School District’s before and after-school care program, Adventure Club. The office opened at 7:30 a.m. Kulczycki’s application was timestamped 7:36 a.m. His kids were applicants 39 and 40.
On July 19, Kulczycki received word that his children were placed on a wait list for Adventure Club, leaving his family just five weeks to find child care before school starts.
Kulczycki’s experience is not unique, as child care centers across the country struggle to bring back employees in pre-pandemic numbers. According to the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, while thousands of jobs are being added each month, child care employment still lags behind the United States economy as a whole, creating tricky situations for working parents.
“It’s so extremely stressful to not know where you are going to put your kids. My children are the most important thing in the world to me,” said Susan Stygar, Kulczycki’s wife.
While the couple’s children were eventually able to secure slots in the program, that’s not the case for dozens of other families. According to data from the Webster Groves School District, as of Aug. 2, 147 students are still awaiting placement in Adventure Club. Edgar Road Elementary School has been hit the hardest, with 58 students on the waiting list.
Sandy Wiley Skinner, the school district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said capacity all comes down to the number of employees.
“We try to stay between a 12-to-1 and a 15-to-1 ratio of kids per adult,” said Wiley Skinner. “People wonder why we can’t take more, but if someone is absent, it’s easier for one adult to care for 24 kids than for that staff member to have 40 kids. If we get two five-day employees at one school, that could take 28 kids off the waiting list quickly. If you hire four, that’s almost 50 kids. It really is a numbers game. Every hire matters.”
It’s a similar story at other child care centers in the area. Kirkwood KinderCare has a waiting list for infants and one-year-olds stretching into next year. The infant program at Goddard School in Rock Hill is booked until 2024. The Kirkwood School District, which also offers an Adventure Club program, has 47 students on its waiting list.
“We do not have a cap on enrollment for any campus. If we have space and staff, we will continue to enroll students at that campus,” said Kirkwood Adventure Club Manager Jennifer Hahn. “Our hope is that our waiting list is relieved by mid-September. For every additional new hire, we can invite at least 15 students from one school’s waiting list.”
Hahn said while the Kirkwood School District faced staffing challenges last year, with some families waiting several months to be moved off the waiting list, the district predicted increased demand this year and worked to hire additional staff. To increase recruitment, the district also raised starting pay to $15.75 per hour.
But not every child care facility has been able to remain competitive. According to Child Care Aware of America, the average child care employee made only $12.24 per hour as of May 2020.
Julie Johnson, director of Kirkwood KinderCare, said pay at her company starts at $13.90, which is all the company can offer after it took a hit to remain open during the pandemic. The company is struggling to hire employees for the fall, as students hired during the summer return to school.
“We get calls every day. I hate turning families away because I know there’s such a need. It’s not where we want to be. The hiring is holding us back,” she said. “Our pay is low compared to what fast food restaurants are starting at. I had someone wanting a crazy amount of money — and she was making that at Lion’s Choice. We couldn’t match it.”
According to Wiley Skinner of the Webster Groves School District, where Adventure Club Employees receive $15 an hour, pay isn’t the only factor working against recruitment efforts.
Adventure Club operates only before and after school, from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. These hours, she said, are challenging to accommodate for anyone already working another job, and the part-time positions do not include benefits.
Some parents have suggested teachers should simply stay late in their classrooms to accommodate students. But Wiley Skinner said it’s not that easy.
“For teachers to work at Adventure Club, they would be working 10 hours a day, five days a week, in addition to lesson plans and preparing for parent/teacher conferences. Then they’re taking more work home and it interferes with family time and other responsibilities,” she said. “It creates a level of stress if you don’t have time to breathe. To make it a requirement is a hard ask.”
To attract employees, the district is sending fliers to high schoolers and visiting college campuses to meet with students. The district is also hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the district’s central office, 400 E. Lockwood Ave.
Wiley Skinner remains hopeful that hiring will pick up in the fall when jobs are immediately available.
“I just want people to know we empathize and understand. All of us here working feverishly on this know what it’s like to need child care,” she said. “We get it and we’re doing everything we can to get quality people in front of your kids.”