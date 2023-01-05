Hindle, Chester Daniel “Dan,” Feb. 27, 1930 - Dec. 21, 2022.
Dan passed away peacefully with family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Janet; his sons, Tim (Marylee), Steve (Emily Ann) and Brian (Paula Rae); five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Dan was a consummate storyteller, an award-winning golfer and salesman, avid swimmer and lover of word search puzzles and birdwatching.
Service will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul in St. Louis. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.