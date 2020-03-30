The annual Kirkwood School District Elementary Chess Tournament was held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Nipher Middle School.
One hundred and eighteen kindergarten through fifth grade students competed in four rounds of matches. This annual tournament is a culmination of a months-long chess club within each elementary school. Students are invited to participate in before and/or after school chess clubs at each elementary school.
The tournament serves as an opportunity for the students to compete against students from other schools within the Kirkwood School District. The program is coordinated with district gifted teachers along with Brian Jerauld, who supports the chess program and is known as “Chessmister” by the students.
Three students earned a “perfect” score, which means the student won four consecutive games. They are: Bill Blinn, fourth grade at Robinson; Oliver Burkemper, fifth grade at Keysor; and Kiran Brosch, second grade at Westchester.
In addition to individual championship awards, team scores were also kept. Teams were made up of students from each elementary school and split into two sections of students; third through fifth grades and kindergarten through second grades.
According to Brian Jerauld, the chess program within the Kirkwood School District is unique.
“The average size of scholastic chess clubs nationwide is around 3% of a school’s population, but each of the Kirkwood scho–ols have 50 to 80 kids showing up weekly to play in a chess club that stretches six months of the year,” Jerauld said. “Having numbers like that at just one school is special enough, but the fact that those numbers are reflected across the district is incredible. The district is boasting 400-plus chess players annually, just at the elementary level.”
Schools winning the team score and the top-four individual scorers representing the team from each school are:
Team Scores
3-5 Grade:
Tie for 1st: Keysor (13.5 points)
Oliver Burkemper, 5G (4.0)
Jack Greenberg, 5G (3.5)
Finn Greenberg, 5G (3.0)
Andrew Bain, 4G; Toby Dunlap, 4G (3.0)
Tie for 1st: Robinson (13.5 points)
Bill Blinn, 4G (4.0)
Josh Raeber, 4G (3.5)
William Goebel, 5G (3.0)
Henry Scheidt, 3G (3.0)
3rd place: Westchester (12.0 points)
Mason Gettys, 4G (3.0)
Emma Warren, 5G (3.0)
Xander Huang, 3G (3.0)
ZZ Garcia, 3G; Miles Schawacker, 4G (3.0)
Tie for 4th place: Tillman (9.5 points)
Christian Coletti, 3G (3.0)
Max Mendieta, 4G (2.5)
Sam Espinal, 3G (2.0)
Luke Bauer, 3G (2.0)
Tie for 4th place: North Glendale (9.5 points)
Phinn Josehart, 4G (3.0)
Isaiah Cox, 4G (2.5)
Canon Sparks, 5G (2.0)
Hezekiah Cox, 5G (2.0)
Section K-2:
Tie for 1st place: Keysor (12.5 points)
Oliver Walker, 2G (3.5)
Matt Bain, 1G (3.0)
Paul Wonsidler, 2G (3.0)
Simon Aholt, 2G (3.0)
Tie for 1st place: North Glendale (12.5 points)
Bennett Nieman, 1G (3.5)
Andrew Parker, 2G (3.5)
Rohin Suresh, 2G (3.0)
Graham Hendricks, 2G (2.5)
3rd place: Westchester (12.0 points)
Kiran Brosch, 2G (4.0)
Liam Weller, 2G (3.5)
James Warren, 2G (3.0)
Cooper Scheessele, KG (1.5)
Tie for 4th place: Tillman (11.0 points)
Leo Hernandez, 1G (3.5)
Alex Kirk, 1G (3.0)
Patrick Carter, KG (3.0)
Dylan Etzkorn, 1G (2.5)
Tie for 4th place: Robinson (11.0 points)
Augie Blinn, 2G (3.0)
Lucy Hendrickson, 2G (3.0)
Henry Early, 2G (2.5)
Harrison Campbell, 1G (2.5)