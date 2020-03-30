The annual Kirkwood School District Elementary Chess Tournament was held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Nipher Middle School. One hundred and eighteen kindergarten through fifth grade students competed in four rounds of matches. Three students earned a "perfect" score, which means the student won four consecutive games. Pictured here, they are: Bill Blinn, a fourth grader at Robinson Elementary; Oliver Burkemper, a fifth grader at Keysor Elementary; and Kiran Brosch, a second grader at Westchester Elementary./photos courtesy of the Kirkwood School District