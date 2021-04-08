McKee, Cheryl Ann. Cheryl Ann (Foresta) McKee said her last goodbyes on March 30, 2021. She will be missed by her surviving three children, Mac (Mary) McKee; Kate (Scott) Birdsong; and Liz (Bob Madden) McKee. She will be remembered by her favorite people, her grandchildren: Sara, Alison, Amelia, and Rebecca. She touched many lives including her extended family that stretches from New York to St. Louis down to Texas (Bill and late sister, Margo McNeil and family) and all the way to Paris, France (brother, Don Foresta and family.)
Originally from Buffalo, New York, she came to St. Louis to support her late husband, Douglas B. McKee, in the pursuit of a graduate degree in psychology. Her own career path was a winding one including education, printing, furniture and bridal sales. She dabbled in a little bit of everything but sewing was her true passion. She created soft sculpture for a local artist in the 70s, made many wedding dresses, recovered a whole lot of furniture, stitched countless dresses for her daughters and granddaughters and made Halloween costumes for anyone who asked. Her husband even thought she could make a convertible top for their ‘66 Thunderbird. We all thought she could do it all and she could.
If she wasn’t stooped over the sewing machine or playing bridge with friends, she had a book in her hand. Please honor her love of books with a donation to Kirkwood Public Library (kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org) or volunteer with Ready Readers (readyreaders.org.)
A celebration of her life will take place when it is safer to gather, but in the meantime, plant a purple flower to remember her.
Her last words: when told she was a good mom, her response was “I know.”