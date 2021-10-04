Although the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival was canceled last month, Webster Groves High School bands and choirs plan to bring some music to the streets next week.
The performances will be held in conjunction with a street fair on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., in front of Webster Groves High School, between the gates on 100 Selma Ave.
“The Chelsea Center Presents: A Street Fair Celebrating Learning in Action” will showcase the ways students are engaging in experimental learning. The fair will highlight students’ learning from the Chelsea Center and Makerspace to the practical arts, fine arts, industrial technology and vocational skills program.
Students from the THRIVE entrepreneurship incubator will be pitching their business ideas at Steve McAlevey Seed Fund Pitch Night. A wide variety of clubs and activities will also be showcased.
The Webster Groves High School Jazz Band and Chamber Choir will perform, and the Drama Department will also present one-act pays, Broadway tunes and a teaser of the fall play.
“We feel it will be a very fun way to celebrate the work that our students are doing, and a fun way to engage the community to see what the high school students are up to,” said Kerry Arens, head of the high school’s Chelsea Center.
The art department will display the students’ work, whether it’s through painting, drawing or other mediums. The family and consumer science department will provide baked goods, and the Webster Groves High School Jazz Band will perform on the steps in front of the main entrance from 7 to 8 p.m.
Arens reached out to the band department not long after this year’s Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival was canceled. She said The Chelsea Center’s fair was already being planned prior to the cancellation of the jazz festival, but has become a larger event for the band since there wasn’t an opportunity for the group to perform at the festival.
“It’s to help bring some of the spirit of the best stuff that we enjoyed about jazzfest and bring it here,” Webster Groves High School Band Director Kevin Cole said.
Attendees can enjoy community connections, fun and food. The event is free and open to the public. The Chelsea Center hopes to make the street fair an annual event.
Calvin Lescher is a junior at Webster Groves High School, and serves as public relations for the school’s student newspaper, The Echo. Times staff also contributed to this story.