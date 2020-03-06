As a conscientious voter and 20-year election worker, I have often wondered why I am assigned to a polling place far from my house. In fact, I had to drive past two other polling places in order to get to mine.
Surprise! The election board must have hired a competent mapmaker. My polling place for March 10 is about 100 yards from my front door. I urge my fellow voters to take a close look at the green postcard recently sent to all voters by the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners. That way we can all show up at the correct polling place, and refrain from saying to the beleaguered workers, “But I’ve always voted here!”
Webster Groves