I am writing to address an issue I had with the latest column from Publisher Randy Drilingas, “Where Have All The Good Times Gone!”
In his Feb. 19 column, Drilingas comes to the baffling conclusion that when school districts have fewer snow days it leads to furthering the decline of the American education system, as well as an emotional depression in young people that will linger throughout their adulthood.
This stretch of logic, albeit confounding, was not enough to motivate me to write in. However, Mr. Drilingas crosses a line when he clumsily takes aim at educators in the form of a list of poorly conceived rhetorical questions.
In the words of the author: “How and when did we lose the ability to plan a school year with built-in snow days and make it work? Is it a simple case of ‘Because we can, we should? Is it about money? Or, are some schools just not good enough to get it done anymore?’”
The first three questions do not indicate the author has put a great amount of thought into the subject of schooling, but the last question is downright uncalled for.
I wish I could show Mr. Drilingas everything I have seen in the past several months as a substitute teacher here in St. Louis. Given the nature of my job, I have put in time at a number of elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. Not once has a thought so asinine as “Are some schools not good enough to get it done?” ever occurred to me.
Quite the contrary; the teachers and staff I have met are going to inspiring lengths to instruct their students. In the future, Mr. Drilingas ought to reconsider taking cheap shots at educators over an issue — let’s face it— as frivolous as snow day policy.
Mathias Muschal
Webster Groves