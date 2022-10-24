When Robin Orvis was 7 years old, she told her parents she would live in Los Angeles, have a white sofa and win an Academy Award. She’s since achieved two of the three, and she’s well on her way to the third.
After years pursuing other endeavors, the Kirkwood native has returned to her filmmaking roots with a new digital series that premiered earlier this week.
Orvis, then Robin Welch, graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1977. After majoring in communications at Webster University, she spent a decade in her dream city of LA learning the ropes — or rather, reels — of filmmaking from mentors involved in the trade since the dawn of television.
Moving from production secretary to cable movie production coordinator, Orvis then got into sitcom work. As a production associate for Witt/Thomas/Harris Productions, she took on a multifaceted role, from running the writer’s room to keeping an eye on filming.
“Everyone says the pressure is like being an air traffic controller because you’re responsible for saying, ‘Yeah, we have the scene,’ or ‘No, we don’t,’” she said. “Then I got married and had my son, and I realized I couldn’t be going on location and working until 2 a.m., because that’s what you do when you’re making sitcoms.”
Orvis decided to move back home to Kirkwood to be closer to family. She started working at Washington University, first as an event coordinator, then as administrative coordinator for the office of undergraduate financial aid — a role she still maintains today.
To keep her creative urges in check, Orvis started a photography business doing hand-painted film portraits, eventually moving to digital photography. She kept it up for 12 years.
Then, something happened that would change her trajectory. Five years ago, she was diagnosed as a diabetic.
“I thought, ‘Oh Lord, what do I do?’” she said. “I loved to garden and cook, so I took a class at the Kitchen Conservatory taught by Adam Lambay, a chef who was also diabetic. He was so charismatic. I thought, ‘This guy needs his own show.’”
Orvis took a second class with Lambay and approached him afterward to ask if he’d be interested in developing a cooking show for diabetics.
“He looked at me like I had two heads,” she said. “It took a full year of convincing for him to realize it was legitimate and to get on board.”
“Adam Lambay’s Indian Inspired”
Orvis and Lambay spent the next year working on recipes and writing the show, dubbed “A Life Well Eaten.” They pitched it to Nine PBS and were told it was a solid idea, but they would need to come up with their own funding. With the pandemic surging across the country, that was a difficult ask.
“We had a lot of great meetings, but everyone wanted to give us groceries instead of cash,” said Orvis. “Splenda wanted to give us a truck full of product, which is nice, but I can’t pay a crew with sweetener.”
While searching for funding, Orvis saw another opportunity for Lambay in February of this year — a recipe contest hosted by Create TV called “My Family’s Recipe.” The broadcasting network was looking for its next ethnic chef star through a two-minute cooking video.
Orvis knew the video would need to tell a clear, concise story while demonstrating Lambay’s personality, cooking skills and entertaining qualities. It was time for her to dust off her camera skills.
“We had already been working together and we had this dynamic. My background put us over the edge because I knew what they were looking for,” she said. “I told him we were going to enter this contest and win. Three months later, we did.”
Lambay, who is half Indian, took first place with his recipe for “Moka with Pupper,” an Indian-style scrambled egg dish with fried flatbread. He and Orvis were then tasked with creating a 10-episode series of two-minute recipe videos showcasing Indian fusion recipes.
The duo had only from May through August to create the videos. With Lambay the executive chef at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, his schedule was already difficult to work around.
“I essentially ended up working two full-time jobs this summer,” said Orvis. “I produced, directed, wrote, filmed and edited — basically everything but the cooking.”
Their hard work has finally come to fruition. “Adam Lambay’s Indian Inspired” premiered on Create TV online on Oct. 17, with a new recipe to be released each Monday and Thursday for the following five weeks. Watch the series at tinyurl.com/2zpud4cu.
Viewers can look forward to delicious recipes like Indian pot roast, veggie pizza with tomato chutney, crab cake pakora and caprese salad with tamarind dressing.
“A Life Well Eaten”
With networks promoting the series nationwide — including a billboard in Times Square — Orvis hopes her next step will be to take “Adam Lambay’s Indian Inspired” to the next level. But she hasn’t forgotten about her ambition to create a diabetic-friendly recipe show.
“It’s on the back burner right now, but we still strongly believe there’s a need for it,” said Orvis. “Everybody knows a diabetic. Most people think it means you have to give up cookies and ice cream, but it affects everything you put in your mouth. We still want to put something out there that everyone could use as a jumping-off point.”
Perhaps “A Life Well Eaten” will be Orvis’ own jumping-off point to achieve the third of her childhood goals. Seven-year-old Robin would be proud.
“I do have a white sofa and I’ve lived in LA. I’ve been invited to the academy awards, but I haven’t won one yet,” she said. “I’m a storyteller at heart, so it’s been energizing to get back into filmmaking. It’s always been my one true love.”
Learn more about “Adam Lambay’s Indian Inspired” and “A Life Well Eaten” on Instagram and Facebook.