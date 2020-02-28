JPMorgan Chase recently celebrated the opening of its first branch in Missouri, located at 101 N. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood, with a ribbon cutting event.
Chase plans to add 25 new branches in the St. Louis area in the next three years, creating at least 200 local jobs.
“We’re so proud to open our branch doors here and meet the people of Kirkwood and the St. Louis metro area,” said Donny Carver, market director at Chase. “To us, it’s more than a branch – it’s about building new relationships, letting our customers do more with their money, and helping them on their financial journey.”
Customers will discover a branch that looks and feels different from a “typical” bank.” It combines a modern design, layout, and state-of-the-art banking technology. Employees welcome customers in casual meeting spaces, emphasizing a more consultative approach, and offer self-service transaction areas including a digital access bar, smart ATMs, and free WiFi.
Chase is hiring staff locally to support its new branches, including bankers, branch managers, business bankers and financial advisors. Chase will open its second branch in Missouri in December at 1 Brentwood Promenade Court in Brentwood.