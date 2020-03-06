After several months of meetings and amended plans, Colonnade Center won approval from the Des Peres Board of Aldermen to begin construction of a Chase Bank and renovation of the rest of the center, located on the south side of Manchester Road east of Ballas.
Des Peres resident John Clark has concerns about an ongoing stormwater situation at his house on Ridgebrook Drive, which borders the Colonnade Center on the south.
He said stormwater began running into his yard after Schnuck’s built its store at Des Peres Corner, at the southeast corner of Ballas and Manchester roads.
A swale between Schnuck’s and the Colonnade Center was not deep enough to prevent storm runoff.
“The public works department built a deeper swale, which has helped, but it has holes in it now,” he said. “I put pond dye in the holes and if that water comes into my yard, you will hear about it.”
George Stock of Stock and Associates, Consulting Engineers representing Colonnade Center owner Gershman Properties, said that if problems arise from the Colonnade Center property, Gershman will fix it.
“But I can’t be responsible for Des Peres Corners,” Stock said.
The board approved additional language saying that the city would monitor a stormwater maintenance plan during construction, subject to the approval of Public Works Director Steve Meyer.
Clark said he was against the cross access to Des Peres Corners because it could pose a danger to “seniors and families with children.”
Jenny Ojeta asked Stock if new construction would negatively impact current tenants.
“The project will be done in phases with limited interruption to tenants in the building,” he said. “Chase Bank will be done first and then a parking lot after everything is finished.”
Construction is expected to take 12 months.