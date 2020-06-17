I'm disgusted observing the recent march in Kirkwood for BLM, consisting of mostly young people, predominantly white, and of course, led by teachers. From what I viewed, they appeared to be having a good time, making sure they were on Facebook, while protesting the death of George Floyd.
Look — he should not have died, but this guy had quite a rap sheet, and was hardly an angel. To blame all the police is absurd because of a few bad apples. I can imagine that morale is at an all-time low in many of the police departments throughout the country. And this protest occurred on June 6, the anniversary of D-Day.
I just wish these young people could walk through the American cemetery that overlooks Omaha Beach. Thousands of soldiers who died, albeit violently, so that future generations would have the freedom to express their views. And I'm betting that most of teachers would have no clue what happened on June 6.
If they really want to improve conditions in the black community, there should be serious lobbying for charter schools. This is an ideal path for helping young blacks escaping the dead-end existence of the inner-city and becoming a contributing member of society. But this is vehemently opposed by the teachers union. If these idealistic protesters were serious, they would be marching around 11th and Biddle, but that's not going to happen.
The black on black murder rate continues to spiral in most major cities, and where is the outrage? Where is Al Sharpton? They're not here, because it doesn't impact your life in the cozy suburbs of Kirkwood and Webster Groves. I am sorry to say I don't feel very optimistic about future race relations.
Michael Dodd
Webster Groves