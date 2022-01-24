Voters in Webster Groves will have a number of decisions to make as they head to the polls on April 5. On Tuesday, the Webster Groves City Council handed residents one more item for their consideration.
In a 4-2 vote, with Mayor Gerry Welch and Council Member Pam Bliss voting in the minority, the council agreed to place Prop C on the April municipal ballot. The measure poses the question:
“Shall there be a Charter Review Advisory Board to make recommendations to the City Council to revise and amend the Charter?”
If passed, nine members to the advisory board would be appointed by the city council.
In 2019, residents voted overwhelmingly to be asked by ballot whether they wanted a City Charter Review Advisory Board. That question now will go before voters on April 5.
The advisory board would examine the city’s charter and make recommendations to the city council, with the city council voting on any amendments proposed. If passed by council, charter amendments would then go before voters for their consideration.
While city council may offer the advisory board guidance, the board is free to examine the charter in its entirety — a monumental endeavor — should it choose to do so.
The city council had the option to create the advisory board without going before voters. Had it done so, the city council would have had greater say over what was examined by the Charter Review Advisory Board. That was the option favored by Mayor Welch and Council Member Bliss.