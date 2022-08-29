For a perfect day trip, look no further than Kimmswick, Missouri, featuring 30 unique shops, quaint restaurants, a winery and history galore.
Just 25 minutes from the Webster-Kirkwood area, annual events include the Strawberry Festival, Apple Butter Festival, Father’s Day Car Show, Witches’ Night Out, Christmas Open House, Christmas Cookie Walk and Elf on the Shelf. Closed Mondays.
Visit gokimmswick.com or call 636-464-6464 for more information.
While enjoying the town of Kimmswick, pop in to The Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery, 6116 2nd Street, for a quaint and charming atmosphere with warm and friendly service.
Celebrating its 37th anniversary, The Blue Owl features hearty breakfasts, country-style lunches and fabulous desserts, with a menu including homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, quiches and daily specials.
The Bakery features homemade pies, specialty cakes, luscious cheesecakes, pastries and cookies. Its famous Levee High Caramel Apple Pecan Pie has been featured on The Food Network, Oprah and The Today Show. Enjoy outdoor dining on the southern veranda.
Visit theblueowl.com or call 636-464-3128 for more information.