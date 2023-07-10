The quaint river town of Kimmswick, Missouri, is conveniently located just a short drive south on Interstate 55. The town boasts over 30 shops and four restaurants, making it the perfect getaway for girlfriends, families and couples.
The Sizzling Summer Sidewalk Sale happens July 28-30. Shop for bargains outside as well as inside the many shops and boutiques in Kimmswick.
The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery, 6116 2nd Street, offers home-cooked meals and specialty desserts made with that homemade touch. The Blue Owl is home to “The Famous Levee High Apple Pie.”
The ALS 5K Run sponsored by the Blue Owl is on July 29. Details can be found at theblueowl.com.
Dough Depot Café, 216 Market Street, is a casual café offering soups, salads, pizza and more. It is home to the popular pretzel bread sandwich.
LaChance Winery & Restaurant, 6035 2nd Street, features live music on the patio every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout spring, summer and fall. Enjoy wine tastings, lunch and dinner situated in the cozy atmosphere of a 1700s log cabin.
The Cheese Shack, 6043 2nd Street, is famous for decadent and creative grilled cheese sandwiches.
Kimmswick businesses and restaurants are open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit gokimmswick.com or call the visitor’s center at 636-464-6464.