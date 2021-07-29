LaVenture, Charlotte M. (nee Ahlheim), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lowell J. LaVenture; loving mother of John (Pam), Robert (Debbie), Thomas (Chrisitine) and Barbara (David Mertens) LaVenture; dear grandmother of Karen, Katie, Stephen, Michael and Elizabeth; dear great-grandmother of Adam, Gracie, Hannah, Charlotte and Adeline; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Mrs. LaVenture was a member of American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary. She was a long time parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Shrewsbury where she was a member of the choir and Legion of Mary.
Visitation was Sunday, July 25. A funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, was held Monday, July 26, with Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to the Backstoppers or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital appreciated.