Schneider, Charlotte E., age 75, of Shrewsbury, Missouri, passed away after a more than 38-year battle with MS on Dec. 19, 2021.
With Charlotte’s love for the outdoors and trees, she became a Missouri forester, but her forestry career was cut short by her MS. Having a passion for learning and teaching, she went on to become a Toastmaster Instructor, a Certified Arborist and a Master Gardener. As a volunteer Plant Doctor at the Missouri Botanical Garden, she was able to fulfill prior dreams that so warmed her heart.
People were captivated by her engaging smile and personality. Her love of God gave her strength to persevere with a light shining ever so brightly.
Charlotte leaves behind a brother Tony, niece Kathy, and great nephew, London.
Special thanks to her class of 1964 Cor Jesu Academy family and The Botanical Gardens.
Memorial gifts for Charlotte are appreciated to her GoFundMe account set up to assist with funeral expenses.
Service will be at St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury, Wednesday Dec. 29, 9 a.m. Viewing. 10 a.m. Mass.
For more funeral information, visit HoffmeisterColonial.com.