Lemcke, Charlotte A. (nee Edgington), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Rudolph H. Lemcke; dear mother of Diana (Charles) Welek, Rudy Lemcke, Mark (Lisa) Lemcke, Paul (Ann) Lemcke, David (Mara) Lemcke, and Joseph Lemcke; loving grandmother of Chuck (Anne) Welek, David (Lindsay) Welek, Justin (Tammi) Lemcke, John (Colleen) Lemcke, Joe (Victoria) Lemcke, Kate Lemcke, George Lemcke, Lauren (Sam) Schultz, Michael Lemcke, Alex Lemcke, Tony Lemcke and the late James (surviving Rebecca), and Jared and Emily Lemcke; and dear great-grandmother of 10.
Charlotte was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 14, 1928, to the late Edward and Agnes Coleman Edgington and grew up in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She enjoyed music, gardening, travel, reading, the St. Louis Art Museum and the Missouri Botanical Garden. She was a music major at Webster College and was first chair violinist for the St. Louis Women’s Symphony Orchestra.
Funeral Mass was held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner for over 60 years. Interment was at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.