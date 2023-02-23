Cochran, Charlet E. (nee Crocker), passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Donald L. Cochran; dear mother of Andrea Cochran-Metcalf (Mark) and Laurel Cochran-Smith (Jeffrey); loving grandmother of Caleb Cyrus Smith; and sister to Janet Biggs, Norman Crocker and Lynne Schone.
She taught full-day kindergarten at Bristol Elementary in Webster Groves for 17 years. She was first a member of Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, and upon her pastor husband’s and her own retirement in 2008, she became a member of Second Presbyterian Church in the Central West End, where she was active as Mission Outreach Chairperson for many years.
She started a school vegetable garden behind Washington Montessori School, she joined others in starting the Assisi House for the homeless, she was a part of the Earth Care committee and was an active supporter of Bread for the World. She had a special love for the City of St. Louis, its museums and cultural opportunities and introduced her students to them.
The two churches will be sharing a Memorial Service Friday, March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave., 63119. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bread for the World (4501 Westminster Place, 63108) or a charity of one’s choice.