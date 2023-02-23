Kilgore, Charles Robert “Bob,” died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2023, at the age of 89. One of three children, Bob was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 8, 1933, to parents, Charles and Eva Jane Kilgore.
Bob will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 68 years, Carol Jean “CJ” Crotty; two children, Chuck (Mary Ann) and Susan; five grandchildren, Annie, Margaret, Jimmy, Charlie, and Janie, who call him “Gramps”; brother, Bill; and sister, Mary Jane Abel.
Known for signing emails and letters “Nuff Said,” Bob had a penchant for brevity and always getting to the point. A career railroader, he worked for Missouri Pacific, Union Pacific, and the Association of American Railroads.
Bob had a wry sense of humor, a knack for storytelling and pranks — including cheating during card games with his grandkids — and an uncanny ability to connect with people of any age and make them feel heard and respected. He also always made people laugh.
In honor of Bob’s life, a visitation and memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves (17 Joy Ave, St. Louis, MO 63119). The visitation will be at 10 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m.
Nuff Said.