Etling, Charles Phillip. Charles passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the age of 75. He was the beloved husband for 50 years of Gloria Etling (nee DiMartino); loving father of Jennifer (Tom) Etling Gann; cherished grandfather of Molly Gann; dearest brother of Kristine Etling; and dear brother-in-law of Greg DiMartino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Elva (nee Buchanan) Etling.
Charles was a devoted and kind son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, “Pop-Pop,” cousin, neighbor, and friend. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a dedicated mechanical engineer, who enjoyed his work scheduling projects for various companies in the St. Louis area throughout his career. During retirement, he did volunteer tutoring in math for adults and in reading for children.
He loved playing golf, drinking espresso, and reading the comics. He loved traveling, particularly to Italy and the California coast. He loved popcorn, brownies, and cherry pie, anytime. He loved dogs, and they loved him.
His warmth, patience, humor, and ability to be a calm in every storm endeared him to all who really knew him. He will be so very missed.
Services: Visitation was held at Kutis Affton Chapel (10151 Gravois) on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Interment will occur at a future date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials to the Siteman Cancer Center (siteman.wustl.edu/tribute) or the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (2618 S. Brentwood Blvd., 63144) are appreciated.