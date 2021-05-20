Beach, Charles H., 63, of St. Louis, Missouri, entered into eternal life at his daughter’s home in Washington state on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Charles, the oldest of five children, was born June 4, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Charles “Doc” Dougherty, Jr. and Isabella Beach.
Charles studied at St. Joseph University, where he was the captain of the tennis team in 1979. Charles earned a master’s degree in theology from Marquette University in 1984. He was very proud of his dual Irish/American citizenship.
Charles began his teaching career at Marquette University High School, and went on to teach at Visitation, Ursuline, and Chaminade in St. Louis. In addition to teaching high school, Charles taught online courses in theology and world religions for Regis University and Georgetown University. While at Georgetown, he frequently taught English-speaking students at Jesuit Online Learning Centers in Malawi, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For the last 13 years, Charles taught World Religions at Christian Brothers College High School.
He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 31 years, Kathleen, of St. Louis; sons John Heinz (Katie), and Kevin Heinz of St. Louis; and daughter Meghan Peet (Ben) of Olympia, Washington. He is survived by his three precious grandsons, Oliver, Oscar, and Theodore Peet of Olympia, who were so very dear to his heart.
Charles is survived by his brother, Harry (Heidi) Beach of Marion, Massachusetts; sisters Isabella Bawduniak (Chris) of Ambler, Pennsylvania, Paddy Hansrote (Roger) of Glenside, Pennsylvania, and Audrey Wallace (Mark) of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A small, private funeral mass will be live streamed from CBC High School Chapel on Friday, May 21, at 8 a.m. CST, at http://www.youtube.com/CBCCSN. Memorial contributions may be made to CBC.