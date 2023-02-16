Fay, Charles. Faithful husband, incredible father and devoted follower of Jesus Christ, Charlie Fay died peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 31, 2023. Born in 1939 and raised in Philadelphia, Charlie excelled as a wrestler and as the stroke on his eight-oar crew team, winning the National Schoolboy Championship (U.S. and Canada) in 1956. He was a two-sport athlete at Cornell and Drexel University before marrying the love of his life, Edith Edling, in 1962, to whom he was married for over 60 years.
Trained as an engineer, Charlie worked for General Refractories, which transferred him to St. Louis in 1965. Upon receiving his MBA from Washington University, Charlie joined AG Edwards in 1968 where he worked as an investment banker for 34 years and helped launch and manage its corporate and public finance departments.
Told by multiple doctors they were unable to have children, Charlie and Edie became parents to daughter Julie in 1971 and son Zach in 1977. These and other wonderful miracles strengthened Charlie’s faith in Jesus Christ and encouraged a deep desire to get to know the Holy Spirit better. Mesmerized by God’s love and consumed with the Scriptures, Charlie’s relationship with Jesus overflowed into everything he did and every relationship he had.
Charlie was a source of love, encouragement and wisdom to everyone he met, serving as a leader and mentor to many ministries and people. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he taught high school Sunday School for many years. He served as the president of the Clayton chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International for over 30 years. He served on the board of directors of the Christian Broadcasting Network for over 25 years, where an annual award was named after him commemorating “Christian character, spiritual integrity, and dedication to prayer.” He launched and led the Global Day of Prayer in St. Louis, which gathered Christians from hundreds of different churches and denominations to pray together at Busch Stadium and Chaifetz Arena. He was active in prison ministry, prayer walks, summer camps for kids, and mission work throughout the world. His greatest joy in life was Jesus and his deepest desire was to please Him.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Edie; his daughter, Julie; his son, Zach; his sister, Marly; his brothers, Rich and Bill; and his grandchildren, Addison, Ezekiel, Charlie, Jordan, and Lois.
A celebration of his life will take place at Central Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made via check to Camp Penuel, PO Box 367, Ironton, MO 63650 or via PayPal to camppenuel@yahoo.com. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.