Himes, Charles Edwin, age 80, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the dear father of Christopher B. Himes and Elizabeth A. Himes; loving brother of Marjorie Himes Dozier; uncle of Catherine Mallory and Rosemary Thompson; loving brother preceded in death of Donald Bennett Himes; uncle of Jennifer Himes Macionus; loving brother of Harold Taylor Himes; and uncle of Hillary Garrett Hutchinson and Harold Bennett Himes.
Charles was born in St. Louis on Oct. 23, 1942, to Harold Theodore Himes and Majorie Bennett Himes. He graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1960 and then attended and graduated from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After graduating, Charles joined the Army Reserves and then went on to start his lifelong career in sales.
Charles passed from acute leukemia and donated his body to Washington University. Donations in memory of Charles Himes should be directed to: The Bone Marrow Transplant Research Fund #35419. Please mail a check made out to Washington University — MSC 1082-414-2555, Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130-9989. To donate by credit card, call 877- 215-2727 and choose option 3.