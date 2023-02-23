Malloch, Charles Delbridge, 88, of Webster Groves, Missouri — formerly of Jackson, Michigan, Long Beach, California, and Grosse Ile, Michigan — went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Webster Groves, Missouri. He was born Jan. 15, 1935, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the son of the late Esther and Charles Malloch of Jackson. He was the husband of the late (2010) Nancy Dexter Malloch for over 56 wonderful years. He is survived by their three children, Delbridge (Cindy) Malloch of Jackson; Bradley (Arlene) Malloch of Suwanee, Georgia, and Amy Malloch (David) Bozoarth of Marthasville, Missouri; 13 grandchildren (grandson Derrick preceded him in death); 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, James (Annette) Malloch of Hillsdale, Michigan; and his dear friend, Virginia (Ginny) Kersting of Webster Groves, Missouri. His cousin (sister), Barbara Hansen Drake, preceded him in death.
Charles graduated from Jackson high school in 1953 and the University of Michigan in 1957 with two degrees in chemical engineering. He then joined Monsanto Company in St. Louis, Missouri, where he had a rewarding 38-year career, retiring in 1995.
In St. Louis, he volunteered at the Science Center for over 19 years, was a 24-year member of Westborough Country Club, enjoyed playing golf, and served on several community groups. He was an elected Trustee on the Grosse Ile Township Board in the 1970s. He and Nancy enjoyed their children’s sports and traveling with them on many trips. They had fun in retirement cruising and traveling overseas plus eventually visiting all 50 U.S. states. They were most happy seeing many family members and friends during their retirement years.
Mr. Malloch is at the Watson Funeral Chapel in Jackson with a visitation on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment following the service at Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for those who wish may be made to; the Lutheran Convalescent Home Auxiliary at Laclede Groves, 723 S. Laclede Station Road, St. Louis, MO 63119, and/or; the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.