Clark, Charles Jr. passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 92. He was the son of the late Dr. Charles Clark and Athena Clark. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary Clark. He was the dear husband of Rita (Roettering); father to Teresa and the late Charles Clark III; proud grandfather to Matthew, Andrew (Britt), Adam and Alex; and dear great-grandfather to newborn Charlie.
Private memorial service will be held at Bopp Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice (St. Louis) or Midwestern Braille Volunteers.