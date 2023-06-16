MacVeagh IV, Charles “Chip,” passed into the care of our Lord on March 24, 2023. He attended Webster Groves High School fall 1974 to spring 1976 before moving with his family to Virginia. He graduated from Langley High School in McLean, Virginia, and completed the accounting program at Northern Virginia Community College.
Outgoing, kind-hearted and generous, he made many friends from all walks of life, and was willing to lend a helping hand. His unique sense of humor brightened many people’s lives. A man of many capabilities and interests, he was an avid horseman, musician, and craftsman.
He combined his interests with his work. He worked as a horseback rider, trainer, and transporter, hauling horses for many upper-level equestrian competitors in-state and interstate. He also worked as a driver for paving companies, worked as a carpenter building and remodeling houses, and did leatherwork, creating custom pieces and repairing leather items for tools and equestrian tack.
He was sensitive and caring, and was sympathetic to people’s troubles, as he had experienced difficulties of his own. Extremely bright, he loved to read books on a wide array of topics, and he kept abreast of politics and current events with an interested and analytical view. He also enjoyed cooking, and appreciated the generosity of others who would share their meals with him.
He will be missed by his surviving sister, Martha, and by his close friends who became family. Be at peace, dear Chip.
Burial service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Garden.