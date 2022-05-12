Kelly, Charles C., passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Debbie Kelly (nee Lightner); dearest father of Grant Kelly and Whitney (Paul) Mulkey; dearest papa of Nathan, Allison and Emily; brother of Virginia (the late John) Ritan; brother-in-law of Mark (Toni) Lightner; loving son of the late Harry and Ruth Kelly; our dear uncle and friend of many.
Charles worked as a director of finance for Southwestern Bell and retired after 31 years of service to follow his passion for education as a beloved teacher at Kirkwood High School. He was a proud Marine, an avid race car enthusiast, and an OU Football Fan. He had a great love of animals — in particular, his dog, Fluffy.
Charles was fortunate to have just celebrated his 48th wedding anniversary with Debbie. He was a family man who put the needs of his loved ones ahead of his own. He touched the lives of everyone he met and left the world a better place than he found it.
Services: Memorial visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, May 14, from noon-2 p.m. If desired, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.