Several sustainable changes are now in place at Webster Groves City Hall, including two vehicle charging stations and a new bike rack.
One charger with two ports will be available for use by visitors to city hall. The ChargePoint Level 2 chargers cost 25 cents per kilowatt hour for visitor use.
Additional electric vehicle charging stations for the public will be installed within the next year at various locations in Webster Groves, including the Old Webster Business District parking garage, the public parking lot in the Crossroads Business District and the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
The other charging station at city hall is for the Webster Groves Police Department’s two new electric police vehicles, which arrived last week. The new electric police cars will need to be outfitted with lights, radios, decals and other items, but are expected to be in use by June.
A new bicycle rack has also been installed near the visitor information stand at city hall.
The charging stations and the bike rack were included in “Forever Webster Groves,” the plan developed by the city’s sustainability commission, and are being paid for with money from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds and grants from Ameren.