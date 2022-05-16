A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the case against a former Kirkwood High School teacher charged with sexually abusing students in the 1990s.
Christopher Stephens, a longtime Glendale resident who taught drama at Kirkwood High School from 1991 until his sudden resignation in 1998, was charged in October 2020 with abusing three female students.
The students were among the survivors who shared their stories on a Kirkwood Alumni Facebook page in the summer of 2020. The charges against Stephens are two counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual assault and one count of deviate sexual assault.
The abuse took place between 1992 and 1998 on school property and at his Glendale home, according to the probable cause statement filed with the case.
After delays in the case due to the pandemic, a hearing was held last month in St. Charles County. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell appointed a St. Charles County prosecutor to the case because he and Stephens had been colleagues at St. Louis Community College.
During an evidentiary hearing on April 22, 2022, Stephens’ lawyers argued for the case’s dismissal, saying there was a police report made in the 1990s by a Kirkwood police officer that had not been turned over to the defense. But prosecutors said that no such evidence existed, and therefore the state could not provide it.
During the three-hour hearing, Andrew Leonard, former longtime general counsel for the Kirkwood School District, and former Kirkwood Police Officer Geoff Morrison, who was the resource officer for Kirkwood High School in the 1990s, said to their knowledge no such report existed.
Leonard and Morrison each made it clear that Stephens’ alleged abuse was not reported to police until the victims did so in 2019.
“I was not ever contacted in the 1990s about allegations against Christopher Stephens,” Morrison testified at the evidentiary hearing in April.
During Leonard’s testimony, he said the Kirkwood High School principal and the district’s superintendent of human resources “were the ones who conducted the investigation,” but that he didn’t know if anyone ever came to the conclusion that criminal activity took place.
“What this means is that no one at Kirkwood (High School) reported Chris Stephens. The principal and HR personnel seemed to be fully aware of the extent of his crimes against several students and did not report it to any authority outside the school district,” said Katie Pappageorge.
Pappageorge came forward in 2019, filing a police report alleging abuse by Stephens when she was a student at Kirkwood High School in the 1990s.
Prosecutor Larry Chrum said the first and only criminal investigation into allegations against Stephens began when formal charges were brought against him in 2020.
“This entire motion is based on the premise that a criminal investigation was conducted in the 1990s, but it wasn’t,” he said.
St. Charles County Judge Joseph Dueker denied Stephens’ motion to dismiss the case on May 3. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19 in St. Charles County Court.