Charges have been dropped against a Glendale man and former Lindbergh High School teacher accused earlier this year of having sexual contact with a student.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed that the charges against Grant Gaumer, 37, were recently dismissed. Gaumer was charged in June with one count of sexual contact with a student and two counts of statutory sodomy, according to the prosecutor’s office.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office said the charges were dropped because further investigation turned up evidence that did not support the allegations against Gaumer.