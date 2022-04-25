A judge has dismissed charges of murder and robbery against a Webster Groves woman related to the 2018 killing of a man in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Charges were dismissed last week against 32-year-old Rachel Nixon of Webster Groves, as well as 41-year-old Karen Ann Quinn of St. Louis, because of delays by the prosecution in providing documents to defense attorneys, court records show.
Last year, the judge ordered the prosecuting attorney’s office to provide reports that included statements Quinn made to federal agents. The office was sanctioned in both cases due to its failure to provide the documents.
Nixon and Quinn were among four people charged in the robbery and killing of Jerome Boyd Jr., who was shot inside his vehicle in the 5400 block of Gravois Avenue in Bevo Mill on April 15, 2018.
Nixon was accused of luring Boyd to the area under the guise of a drug deal. At the time she was arrested, police said after Boyd arrived, Nixon got into his SUV and the two drove up the street where her accomplices began shooting at the vehicle. Police added that one of the three accomplices then got in the vehicle and shot Boyd in the back of the head.
Following the dismissal of charges against Nixon and Quinn, another defendant in the case was sentenced. Ammizabad Johnson, 31, of Richmond Heights, who pleaded guilty in June 2021 to felony charges of delivering a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon, was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to court records.
The fourth defendant, Darean Marshall, 29, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a drug charge and was sentenced to six years in prison, according to court documents. Charges of murder, robbery and armed criminal action were dropped against Johnson and Marshall in exchange for their guilty pleas.