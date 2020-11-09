As a safety precaution following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Kirkwood School District is implementing two days of virtual instruction for all Kirkwood students before the return to school on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, will follow a normal school schedule. Students do not have class on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the district is closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.
On Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1, all K-12 students currently signed up for the responsive program will engage in synchronous virtual learning. Individual school principals will provide additional details to families.
The K-5 at-home learning and 6-12 virtual learning schedules will not change.
“These changes are designed to provide members of our school community with additional time to self-isolate and monitor themselves for potential COVID-19 symptoms,” said Superintendent David Ulrich. “Strategically scheduling virtual instruction allows us to create a window after typically high travel times to isolate students and staff at home and prevent COVID-19 spread in our Kirkwood community.”