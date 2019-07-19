The Webster Groves City Council on July 16 approved amendments relating to home-based businesses.
Frank Janoski was the only council member to vote against the amendments, saying he feared some changes “will disadvantage some residents the council has been trying to help. I can’t support that.”
Under the changes, the definition of a “home occupation” is being simplified to mean any occupation, business, profession or commercial activity by members of a household living on the premises. The home business must be incidental and subordinate to the use of the residence.
All home-based businesses must have a valid occupancy permit and must obtain a business license.
Changes include regulating the number of employees, hours of operation, signage, deliveries and parking requirements. Exceptions could be granted through a conditional use permit process.
Banned home businesses include ammunition/firearms sales, auto repair and services, dance academies, medical marijuana dispensaries, medical/dental offices, restaurants, tattoo parlors, funeral homes and veterinary clinics.
Originally, construction or landscape companies (other than home offices) were included in the ban. The council is now allowing those firms, provided a conditional use permit is obtained.
A provision in the amendments bans visible company advertising on vehicles for home businesses — such as vehicles parked in driveways or streets. Council Member Laura Arnold requested at some point that the council discuss exceptions, for example residents who regularly use a company car.
Commercial vehicles will no longer be mandated to park in a garage, though the practice is still encouraged. The amendments allow a single flatbed trailer, up to 14 feet long, to be parked at a home business, though no materials can be stored on it.
Under the changes, up to three customers or clients will be permitted at a business at one time.