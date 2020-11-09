Santas on the Loose, a December tradition in Webster Groves, will continue its 5K (3.1 mile) run on Saturday, Dec. 5, with safety protocols due to COVID-19 concerns.
A one-mile walk has been added, plus a virtual 5K. The new start and finish line will be on Orchard Avenue and the parking lot west of the Webster Groves Public Library, respectively. The route winds through the Webster Park neighborhood as residents cheer the red-shirted and Santa-hatted runners.
The event is organized by the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. A portion of the proceeds benefit Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. Safety features of the event include staggered start times and a separate finish line. Masks will be required prior to the start of the run.
The popular “Elves on the Loose” dash for kids under 11 will move to a photo contest. For details or to register to run or volunteer, visit www.SantasOnTheLoose.com.