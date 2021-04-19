The Webster Groves City Council on April 6 extended two public hearings until April 20 on zoning proposals that could impact the affordability of infill housing.
The zoning amendments would make it easier to build duplexes in certain areas of Webster Groves and would revise the lot area ratio for a property, which determines how large of a house can be built.
Mara Perry, director of planning and development, said the changes would have no impact on SG Collaborative’s proposed redevelopment project in Old Webster. SG Collaborative has applied for a planned commercial zoning designation for the redevelopment area. The zoning amendments are for residential districts.
The first public hearing addressed two-family residential sites. Perry said city staff is proposing amendments to expand the ability to construct two-family dwellings and single-family attached dwellings to parts of the A4-7,500-square-foot residence district.
“Other communities around the country are looking at equitable housing, affordable housing and inclusive zoning, but many of these are in large, transit-intense cities and not inner-ring suburbs like our city,” Perry said.
The proposed changes consider the capacity of the infrastructure. Adding density to an area can affect traffic and parking. The capacity of utilities and city services is also considered.
Current zoning limits two-family dwellings in the A4-7,500-square-foot residence district to city blocks with 40% or more two-family dwellings already in place, Perry said.
Some of the proposed changes include:
• Clarification that two-family dwellings would only be allowed on lots conforming to minimum zoning requirements.
• When two dwelling units are built side-by-side, they would be connected by a “party wall” with no minimum setback distance or open space to be required between dwelling units.
Councilwoman Laura Arnold admitted “some people are worried on the impact of neighborhood home values if we begin to have duplexes built in all A4 districts.”
Perry said her department had received questions about building two-family buildings and town home configurations, but most city blocks don’t meet basic regulations for them now.
“It’s getting to the point where few large home lots are left, and developers and individuals feel two units on a property would be more beneficial than one,” she said.
Mayor Gerry Welch said she has heard from people asking for “patio homes” side-by-side, two-story houses with a pair of patios on the back.
Resident Mike Driskill said allowing multi-family housing in the A4 district was not a good idea, and was not in keeping with the tradition of Webster Groves.
“Do the residents of the district even know about this?” Driskill asked.
Resident Mary Gordon added she was “dismayed” by the plan to change the A4 zoning category to include duplexes for reasons “both of process and substance.”
“A change in the zoning that downgrades the value of 21% of the homes in Webster Groves deserves more public discussion than this has received,” she said.
Resident Clark Hotaling said the more housing options in Webster Groves the better.
“From my point of view we are restrictive regarding zoning, which keeps a lot of people out of our community. Many people who grew up here would like to move back,” he said.
Little House, Big House
The second public hearing focused on possible amendments clarifying restrictions for construction in residential districts. The amendments are proposed for all of the city’s single-family residential districts.
Perry, director of planning and development, said that older, more affordable homes are being replaced with larger, more expensive houses. The homes being torn down are scattered throughout Webster Groves with no concentration of teardowns in any one particular area, she said.
With few open lots left to build upon, future construction will be on lots already developed. Perry said the proposed zoning changes are designed to limit building bigger houses on substandard sized lots in context with the existing neighborhood.
“We have been trying to address concerns of houses getting very large on substandard lots, and that can also cause problems with storm water and impervious surfaces on a lot,” Perry said. “Among recent new homes — 170 in the last 10 years — 30 are on lots of 7,500 square feet or less.”
Demolished homes tend to have had less gross floor area than the ones they were replaced with.
“The average size of former houses on lots less than 10,000 square feet was 1,102 square feet. On average, new houses were 1,453 square feet — larger than the former house on the same lot,” Perry said.
Two-family housing could go on a standard 7,500 square foot lot, provided it conforms with A4 zoning requirements. Adding two-family housing in historic districts would also have to conform to historic code regulations.
Mayor Welch described the proposed changes as a balancing act.
“We want to keep our housing stock fresh, but we need to put in new houses that are contextually appropriate in the neighborhood,” she said.