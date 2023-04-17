The Kirkwood School District’s next generation of changemakers isn’t hard to find — just visit North Glendale Elementary School on Thursday afternoons.
Fueled by students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the Changemakers Club has been hard at work brainstorming ideas and organizing activities to create positive change in their school community and beyond.
Formally the founder of Changemakers, teacher Alexandria Yahl is quick to credit the club’s origins to her students.
“When I taught kindergarten we were doing a unit called ‘Writing To Change The World,’ and we were reading about all these people who were doing positive things in their communities,” said Yahl. “One of my students, Luke Wellinghoff, asked what we could do ourselves. It got me thinking. I’ve always known that kids can have such a big impact. How could I support and nurture that desire to make a change?”
Yahl started the “Lunch Bunch,” a small group of students who met once a week to develop ways to create positive change. There, they developed the three pillars that remain the heart of the club today — making a change for people, making a change for animals and making a change for the environment.
When Yahl moved up to teach first grade the next year, her students followed, and the “Lunch Bunch” continued. With a goal of raising money for animals, the group designed reusable bags to sell. Just as the bags were about to be printed, however, the pandemic struck and students transitioned to online learning.
Though major projects were put on hold for a while, Yahl knew she wanted the club to be bigger and better when students returned to the classroom.
“The minute we got back in person, (Principal) Jennifer Sisul was in full support of us doing an after-school club,” said Yahl. “Last year, it was through word of mouth and we had about 30 kids. This year, we have 83 kids.”
With so many new faces, Yahl is now joined by fellow teachers Kaitlin Kilby and Elizabeth Stickley. Students are split into groups, with some responsible for contributing and narrowing down ideas, and others for communicating activities within the school community.
Adelyn White was part of the original “Lunch Bunch.” Now in fourth grade, she’s part of the “Creating Awareness” group.
“We’re the group that tells people in the school what we’re doing,” said Adelyn. “Sometimes we’ll make a video that Principal Sisul posts on the announcements. Other times we make posters to hang around the school.”
Adelyn’s group was instrumental in communicating the “Kindness Calendar” challenge. For the month of February, students were encouraged to complete a kind act each day to earn points. Points were tallied up by class, and class totals were read on the morning announcements.
Another event, the Penny War, is popular among students. Now in its second year, the Changemakers aim to make it an annual event.
“In the Penny War, we were competing with other grades to raise the most money with coins. There were also dollar bills and negative points for silver coins,” said Luke Wellinghoff of the original “Lunch Bunch.”
In just one week, the fundraiser collected $2,477 for various organizations including the Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis Area Food Banks and the National Park Service.
North Glendale Principal Jennifer Sisul said the Penny War was orchestrated nearly 100% by the students in the Changemakers Club.
“They designed it and they facilitated it. They did the advertising for it. They led the assembly to introduce it. They made videos for our morning announcements. They did all the counting and they provided the updates, every day,” Sisul said.
Though the fourth grade didn’t win the Penny War, Luke said he’s happy his grade was able to raise nearly $400 for the World Wildlife Fund.
“At the heart of all this fun competition and strategy was the desire to make a big change,” he said.
In addition to the Penny War and the Kindness Calendar, the Changemakers have collected dried noodles for food banks in the “Pasta, Please” drive, gathered coats, shoes and sweaters for a winter clothing drive, and created artwork to be auctioned off at a trivia night for the PTO.
And the students won’t stop there. Big plans are in the works for the rest of the school year, including a zero-pollution day, a trash pickup, a fundraiser for animals and helping the elderly rake leaves.
Fourth grader Stella Modray, who joined the “Lunch Bunch” in first grade, said she plans to participate in Changemakers next year as well.
“I like coming together and doing things for the community and raising money and having a fun time each week,” said Stella. “One of my favorite parts is spending more time with my teacher, Miss Kilby.”
Though the Changemakers Club is closed to new applicants for the remainder of the spring semester, students will be able to apply for the 2023-24 school year this fall.
Yahl expects a lot of interest and looks forward to another year of the club.
“There’s something so cool in realizing one person, one child can make a big change,” said Yahl. “I want to encourage the community and show them how they can be a changemaker as well.”