On April 5, the Webster Groves community will head to the polls to vote for a mayor, council members and two propositions on the ballot — Prop U and now Prop W.
The city previously announced that residents would vote on Prop C: “Shall there be a Charter Review Advisory Board to make Recommendations to the City Council to revise and amend the Charter?”
However, St. Louis County also has a Prop C on the ballot. To minimize voter confusion, a change has been made. The charter review advisory board proposition will now be known as Prop W in Webster Groves.
Prop U, the local use tax proposition, will remain on the ballot as Prop U.