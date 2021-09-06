With a return to a hybrid meeting format for Webster Groves City Council meetings, residents will now be able to share comments in person or via Zoom. All speakers will have three minutes. Comments may still be emailed, but emailed comments will no longer be read aloud at the meeting.
Comments submitted in writing will be included in the council packet and read by council members, but not read at the meeting, according to Jennifer Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for the city of Webster Groves.
“The reading aloud of the letters started during the COVID-19 pandemic when all of the meetings went virtual,” she said. “Now that we’re back to a hybrid meeting and people can speak on Zoom or in-person, we’re returning to the pre-2020 days of not reading the letters out loud.”