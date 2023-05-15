Chamber Project St. Louis is bringing its 15th season to a close with a festival celebrating several of the main pillars of its work — collaboration, innovative events and lifting up women in the arts.
In collaboration with the Saint Louis Art Museum and the St. Louis County Library, the American Women in the Arts Festival offers a unique array of events celebrating the creativity of American women.
From an interactive rehearsal to curator-led tours of the Saint Louis Art Museum, and finally a narrated concert, the festival offers stunning art, beautiful music and interesting stories.
The festival kicked off earlier this week with an open rehearsal featuring St. Louis Composer Stephanie Berg at the St. Louis County Library. Guests had a chance to meet Berg and the chorus project’s string quartet as they rehearsed her new piece, “Tomorrow’s Garden,” for the first time.
The festival also includes:
Museum Tours
Join curators for tours at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, and 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the Saint Louis Art Museum as they explore female artists, sitters and their stories in the museum’s collection that will be showcased in the concert on June 2. Tours are identical. Tours are free, but limited to 20 per tour — first come, first serve.
Narrated Concert
Museum curators will join Chamber St. Louis to narrate a concert exploring creative connections between American women in art and music at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Saint Louis Art Museum. The concert will include a world premiere by Stephanie Berg, Pulitzer Prize winners Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Caroline Shaw, Florence Price and Zenobia Powell Perry. Tickets are required for this event.
For tickets or more information, visit chamberprojectstl.org.