The Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce has named Karen Park as its next executive director.
Park will join the chamber on Monday, Dec. 5, following the retirement of longtime executive director Rebecca Now. Park comes to the chamber with more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, most recently serving as the executive director of Circus Flora.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lend my skills to support the businesses in my community and showcase what an incredible place it is,” said Park, who has lived in Rock Hill for the past four years. She has two daughters and enjoys music, cooking and spending time with her family.
The Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to have Park as its new executive director.
“The board believes Karen is a great fit for the chamber, our local businesses and the community,” said Chris Fowler, president of the chamber.