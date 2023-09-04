The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis begins its 15th season with St. Louis favorite Nicholas McGegan in “Romancing the Baroque,” on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Trinity Ave.
A masterwork of the 19th century performed by all of the world’s best ballet companies, “Giselle,” with Saint Louis Ballet comes to the Touhill Performing Arts Center Oct. 6-8.
Catch the spooky “Fright Night” event — two silent movie shorts with live music — at the Hi-Pointe Theatre, 1005 McCausland Ave., on Oct. 30,
at 7:30 p.m.
Short on time? Check out “Chamber Music for People in a Hurry,” on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pillsbury Theatre, 560 Trinity Ave.
Get into the holiday mood Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pillsbury Theatre with the “Holiday Wingding.”
Jazz piano duo Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi return for “Everything but the Kitchen Sink” at the Pillsbury Theatre on Jan. 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
For a complete schedule of events through May 2024 or to purchase tickets, visit chambermusicstl.org.