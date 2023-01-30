The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline to make a nomination for the Heart of the Community awards to Tuesday, Jan. 31.
To nominate a business that has made a positive impact in the Webster Groves, Shrewsbury or Rock Hill area, or an individual who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in one of these communities, visit webstershrewsburychamber.com/heart-of-the-community-awards.
The winners of the 2023 Heart of the Community awards will be honored at the chamber’s annual banquet on Friday, March 31, which will be held at the Shrewsbury City Center, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave.