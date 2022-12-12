Rebecca Now can now breathe a sigh of relief, but not for long. At the end of the day on Dec. 3, she retired from serving 11 years as the executive director of the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Now is gearing up to spend more time on an educational arts project she launched in January 2022 called “Voices of American HERstory.” The project educates and enlightens audiences through performances, interactive discussions and inspiring stories about women, including historical reenactments, podcasts and virtual programs.
She said she will pursue getting “Voices of American HERstory” into schools and libraries in the region, along with creating personalized greeting cards, gardening, hosting dinner parties and catching up on her “oh so many books I’m behind on” pile.
“I believe we’re here to encourage each other,” she summarized.
True to Now’s steady community dedication, she didn’t exit her chamber post without first heading up the annual “Santas On The Loose” 5K Run/Walk in Webster Groves on Saturday, Dec. 3 — her last day officially representing the chamber. As she created this charity event in 2012, she wanted to stay on with the chamber through this year’s run.
Beginning Dec. 5, Now is succeeded by Karen Park, who has more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience. She most recently served as the executive director for Circus Flora. Park, a four-year resident of Rock Hill, has two daughters, one of whom attends Hixson Middle School.
“I’m excited to support the businesses and showcase what an incredible place it is,” she said of her new position.
Since August 2011, Now has driven new initiatives to bolster the business communities within the chamber’s three associated municipalities. She also hosted a weekly radio show, “What’s Up With Business,” on community-based Radio 63119 (KWRH-LP 92.9FM) from 2016 through this summer, with her last radio show airing May 27, 2022.
“I completed over 190 radio shows, and talked to so many wonderful guests. It was the best half hour of my week, many times,” she recalled.
Now is a former ambassador for Chesterfield-based nonprofit Gateway to Dreams, and a graduate of Webster University in women’s and gender studies.
When COVID-19 prompted distance from one another, Now fostered a new way to stay connected by founding the chamber’s “Creativity In Crisis” awards program to honor citizens, businesses and nonprofits in the 63119 ZIP code whose creativity and innovation triumphed in the midst of an especially stressful year due to the pandemic.
“I’m most proud of how we honored and recognized our local businesses during such challenging and difficult pandemic times,” she said. “We had a fundraiser that enabled the chamber to provide three small grants to local businesses.”
Additional components of the “Creativity In Crisis” awards program entailed presenting each business with a canvas hanging and yard sign.
“We met recipients in their yards or in front of their businesses, with masks on, to take pictures. It was safe, yet still personal. Then we had a wonderful Zoom award ceremony. We made it all work,” said Now, a Crestwood resident whose entire youth was spent in Webster Groves.
Valery Welch, director of finance and president-elect for the chamber’s board of directors, met Now more than a decade ago through Toastmasters.
“Rebecca is a powerhouse of optimism, energy and enthusiasm. She certainly will not be retiring to bon bons. She holds the quite coveted ‘Distinguished Toastmaster’ award, which is the highest recognition a member may receive from Toastmasters International,” said Welch, the communications director of Bette J. Welch CPA in Shrewsbury.
Welch called Now a living affirmation for other people.
“Rebecca’s fiercely focused and engaged with everything about life,” she said.
Easing into retirement came in a series of events for the community leader. At the beginning of November, Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold and city council members presented Now with a proclamation.
Arnold said Now brings her full energy to everything she does, including all of her work with the chamber.
“Her positive outlook and enthusiasm for all the communities she serves is infectious. I know that even as she retires from the chamber, she will be an avid supporter of our business community and civic life,” Arnold said.
Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini and Alderperson Bette Welch also presented Now with a proclamation last month, citing her exceptional service to the community and declaring Nov. 8 as Rebecca Now Day in Shrewsbury.
Rock Hill Mayor Edward Mahan said Now was tireless in her efforts to promote and support the businesses within Rock Hill and surrounding cities.
“She’s always eager to meet new business owners, organize a ribbon cutting, introduce them to other chamber members and generally welcome them into the overall business community,” he said. “I’ve seen the chamber’s presence grow within the community under Rebecca’s leadership, including a weekly radio program, monthly ‘Coffee and Connections’ events, ‘Food Scene 63119’ and much more. On behalf of the city of Rock Hill, I wish Rebecca all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”
Now’s sibling, Webster Groves resident Sue Gold, said her sister has always been creative.
“As a small business owner in San Diego, Rebecca knew how hard it can be to own a business. She connects well with other business owners,” Gold said.
Gold said Now is active in women’s groups, and encourages women to follow their dreams and passions by running for public offices.
“Rebecca has so much courage to try something new. I really admire her for that,” she said.