When a school district has hosted a presidential visit and been featured on the cover of a national news magazine, a sesquicentennial milestone may seem almost anticlimactic.
But while the Webster Groves School District may be marking its 150 years of serving the community without great fanfare, it has nonetheless dredged up significant memories for those whose lives it has shaped.
The district’s first century was chronicled in “100 Years — 1868-1968, Webster Groves School District,” a compendium published in 1968 through the collaboration of the district and the Webster Groves Historical Society. Information on the district was drawn from the Missouri Historical Society, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Webster Groves News-Times (the Webster-Kirkwood Times’ predecessor.)
The publication states in part: “It was a hundred years ago, on Aug. 25, 1868, that a meeting of the citizens of Webster Groves was called at the Missouri Pacific Railway Depot to discuss the possibilities of the organization of a school district.”
The 21 citizens who gathered voted unanimously to form a district to be headed by a six-member board. The district then undertook to educate 225 white and 30 “negro” children of school age. The first classes were conducted in a rented portion of the Congregational Church. The first school the new district would the cost of the land. The acreage was purchased from William H. Gore, for whom Gore Avenue is named.
Initially, the Webster Groves School District would bounded by Reasnor Avenue and Waymire Avenue on the north, Glendale Road on the south, the current city limits on the west to Bompart Avenue on the east. .
Today, the district encompasses all of Webster Groves and Rock Hill, and parts of Glendale, Shrewsbury and Warson Woods.–
“This school year, we celebrate 150 years of public education in the Webster Groves School District. Our district has grown in both quality and resources in recent years, thanks to the support of a community that values learning and wants the best for all of its children,” said Superintendent John Simpson. “Improvements in safety, security and space, made possible through passage of the Proposition E bond issue, will stand a testament to this community’s commitment.
“While we have much to celebrate and have every expectation of another wonderful year here, we always realize that there is much more work to be done. We look forward to the challenge. It is our responsibility and our privilege to ensure that all children in our district have everything they need to succeed,” Simpson continued.
The district, in the beginning as now, is a sprawling amalgam of many neighborhood schools. The first schools included:
• Avery School, 909 Bompart,
• Bristol School, 20 Gray Ave. (officially the first district school)
• Bristol Primary School, 22 W. Cedar Ave.
• Clark School, 9130 Big Bend Blvd.(formally known as Anna M. Clark School.)
• Douglass School, 546 Elm Ave. (named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, would later become segregated high school.)
• Edgar Road School, 1131 Edgar Rd.
• Selma/Mark Twain/Goodall School, 539 Colebrook Dr.
• Frank Hamsher High School, 100 Selma Ave. (still the district high school, known now as Webster Groves High.)
• Hixson Junior High School, 630 South Elme Ave.
• Hudson School, 9825 Hudson Ave.
• Old Orchard/Lockwood School, 426 Page Ave.
• Plymouth Junior High School, 9 Plymouth Ave.
• Steger Junior High School, 425 Brownbert Ln.
• Rock Hill/Manchester/Schall School, 9420 Manchester Road (the first of the schools to be added the original district footprint in the 1948 merger.)
• Warson Woods Elementary School, 1515 Bennett Ave.
• Washington Park School, 145 E. Old Watson Road.
Many of the school buildings’ names are familiar because they remain in use. Others have been re-purposed by the district or the community at large. Bristol Primary is now the Walter Ambrose Family Center. Lockwood is now the private College School. Plymouth Junior High was razed and condos built on its site. The Douglass High School building was renovated in 1983 into an apartment building for the elderly at 546 N. Elm Avenue.
More Than Brick & Mortar
The past 50 years for the Webster Groves District can best be understood as a template for societal change, a narrative of changing Midwest attitudes.
“Coming to the Webster Groves District broadened my world greatly,” said Pat Voss, who has been around in the capacity of educator, administrator and now alumni relations director since 1969.
A self-described “Bishop DuBourg Catholic girl,” Voss treasures the district for how it taught her that there are people in the community who don’t look like her.
“I came here with no experience of diversity of any kind whatsoever. It was an eye-opener, and I loved it,” Voss said of the non-Catholic, non-white students and colleagues she found herself immersed in. “And it has continued evolving, not just as far as racial diversity. We have different religions or no religions, different languages. We very much reflect the population of America, and that allows our kids to step out into the broader world.”
Andre Nelson’s greatest memory of the Webster District isn’t the 1979 Missouri State Championship football squad he quarterbacked.
“That was great. I was in the class of ’80, we won (the championship) in 79’. But I was part of something bigger than that. I was part of the Douglass Demonstration School,” Nelson said.
“By the time I got to high school, we were experiencing some very interesting events, tumultuous events, that defined who we were. In the long run, it was the way we all ended up pulling together that was important,” Nelson said.
He points to the firing of the varsity basketball coach in 1978 following a player boycott against segregated scrimmages.
“Instead of players wearing their orange and black reversible shirt for scrimmage practices, he would do ‘salt and pepper’ teams,” Nelson said.
Nelson’s father, Jack, was a member of the last graduating class at Douglass High School, which was the district’s all-black high school until the landmark 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court ruling forced Webster Groves and every public district in the land to dismantle its “separate but equal” educational structures.
“We had busing, and you had a lot of kids who didn’t come from the same backgrounds forced together over a number of years. We weren’t so used to making friends. But it was progress, we went through growing pains and we now have a very diverse district,” said Nelson.
Nelson went on to a successful business career as an Edward Jones financial adviser after owning his own small business.
C. John Keane, Jr., who owns and operates the successful insurance agency that bears his family name, was a teammate of Nelson’s on the 1979 state champions.
“We had some outstanding individuals in our class. Athletes, scholars. A lot of great friendships,” Keane said.
Keane, like his father and brother, has his name and image honored on the district’s Wall of Fame. The Keanes are a four-generation Webster Groves School District family.
“I moved to Eureka though my business is in Kirkwood. I guess that’s a little sacrilegious, coming from Webster,” Keane said with a laugh. “But I maintain my ties. For me and a lot of people, the annual Turkey Day Football Game is a tradition.”
The Webster-Kirkwood gridiron showdown is described as one of the oldest sports rivalries west of the Mississippi River.
“There was a season when we qualified for the state playoffs but we didn’t participate because the game would interfere with the Turkey Day game. It was and still is that big a deal,” Keane said.
Parental backlash in 1979 helped persuade the powers that be to cancel participation in the Kirkwood rivalry in order to play — and triumph — in the state playoffs.
The National Spotlight
The Turkey Day game rivalry is not the only aspect of the school district to have gained national attention.
“The presidential visit in 1996 was quite the big deal,” said Voss, who was high school principal at the time. “I had these Secret Service agents in my office talking to me about having President Bill Clinton come to the district and my first thought was, ‘What kind of a joke are my colleagues trying to play on me?” Then I noticed the guns and all of the equipment, and I knew they were serious.”
“They had snipers stationed on top of our buildings, all sorts of technical gear was being set up. It was overwhelming, and then, to see the President ...” Voss said.
Voss said Clinton chose the district for his visit because of a pioneering drug program Webster had deployed.
Three years after the Clinton visit, Time Magazine chose Webster Groves High School for a cover feature titled “A Week in the Life of an American High School.” Voss explained the article was published in the wake of the Columbine High School shootings, where “Goth culture” was identified as a factor in the massacre.
“Yes, we had Goth students with the black fingernails and make up and clothes. But we had all sorts of kids here who were different, and they all got along pretty well without any problems. We pride ourselves on being a very accepting district,” Voss said. “Time Magazine wanted to know how we managed to do it. They concluded it was our culture.”
“We even had a girl at the high school who had an imaginary dog that she walked with on a leash. People would ‘pet’ the dog and talk to the dog, even I did,” said Voss, who said the young lady who shall go nameless was “very intelligent” and “went on to do great things.”
Marking 150 Years
The district began the yearlong celebration of its 150th year by decorating a school bus in sesquicentennial splendor for the Webster Groves Community Days Parade on July 4. Each school is sporting a 150-years banner this year.
“We’ve had announcements and interesting facts about the district made at football games,” said District Community Relations Director Cathy Vespereny. “Staff received 150th anniversary T-shirts to wear to the opening day festivities in August, and high school band students wore 150th anniversary shirts when they played during the Run for Webster, sponsored by the Webster Groves School District Foundation.”
“Statesmen football players will sport 150th logo stickers on their helmets for the Turkey Day Game. In addition, we’ve prepared a 150th anniversary slideshow to be shown at the Turkey Day pep assembly the evening before Thanksgiving, featuring photos from the district’s archives,” Vespereny said.
The district website will include throwback, vintage photos of district buildings and students, which are currently being submitted.
The commemoration continues next semester, with the individual schools hosting special celebrations of their own design at each building.