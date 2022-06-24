In theaters June 17.
THE PLOT:
A young man, Andrew (Cooper Raiff), who works as a Bar Mitzvah party host, strikes up a friendship with a mother, Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt).
LYNN’S TAKE:
A disarming slice-of-life movie, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is much more than its simple plot description.
Writer-director Cooper Raiff’s heart-on-its-sleeve crossroads journey won the Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, so comparisons to Oscar-winning “CODA” is inevitable.
And like that charmer, the emotional heft sneaks up on you, for its tangled relationships feel so real that they resonate fiercely. This is the kind of earnest storytelling that makes you smile, laugh, and tear up in equal measure.
The small moments pull you into an ordinary suburban summer. Raiff plays Andrew, a recent college graduate, who has moved back home with his mom (Leslie Mann), stepdad (Brad Garrett) and little brother David (Evan Assante). He’d really like to follow his girlfriend to Barcelona while she’s on a Fulbright Scholarship, but he’s working at a fast-food joint, and his growing restlessness affects everyone and everything around him.
Accompanying his junior-high age brother to a bar mitzvah, he is a live wire who gets the party started. So taken with his social skills, moms converge and invite him to be the spark at their events. Without much else going on, he’s now at the microphone, making jokes and convincing everyone to get on the dance floor, and deals with a wide array of families and themes.
As he attempts to carve a life while navigating the pitfalls of romantic ties, he meets a single mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burkhardt), and becomes an ally and friend. Getting involved in their lives has consequences, and a few sticky situations occur.
What might look basic on paper just comes to vibrant life in Raiff’s universe. With a keen eye for quirky details and compassion about the human experience, he has carved a thoroughly endearing story. It’s not slick or without flaws, by any means, but its rough-around-the-edges feel is what makes it stand out.
The lived-in cast is pitch-perfect, giving each caricature-type character full dimensions. Leslie Mann, as Andrew’s bipolar mom, gives the film its emotional center, and she is wonderful. The tender interaction between autistic Lola, marginalized and dismissed her whole life, is exceptional in execution.
While I’m not a fan of Dakota Johnson per se, finding her bland and acting with annoying facial tics in most roles — “Peanut Butter Falcon” an exception — she is not a detriment here as the struggling mom seeking stability.
Raiff’s ability to capitalize on raw feelings makes the film percolate with such honesty, all to the beat of an intriguing playlist.
Perhaps the most heartfelt film of the year to date, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is one of the most pleasant movie-watching experiences in a long time — well, perhaps since “CODA,” and “Minari” before that.
It sure sets up anticipation for Raiff’s next venture. In the meantime, these characters become part of this summer’s tapestry.