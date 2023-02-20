With more than 100 years of experience, the Center for Hearing & Speech is a local expert you can trust for all your hearing health care needs.
The Center for Hearing & Speech was founded in 1920 to provide social opportunities and financial assistance for people with hearing loss. By the 1930s, the center had opened a full-service audiology clinic.
Today the Center offers the highest quality of care and the latest technology.
“Advancements in technology and medicine have created new, successful treatment opportunities for people with hearing loss,” said Dr. Kate Sinks, Director of Audiology. “To ensure you get exactly what you need, it’s important to find an expert audiologist who will help you get the device that’s right for you.”
The Center for Hearing & Speech offers diagnostic evaluations, hearing aids, cochlear implant services, repairs, assistive devices, hearing conservation and hearing protection — all you need for complete care of your hearing. The Center offers quarterly virtual and in-person community education events as part of its Hearing University seminars.
The Center’s audiologists are excited to work in a non-profit setting where the goal is to establish a partnership with patients.
“I love improving the quality of life for my patients through better communication and empowering them to become advocates in their hearing journey,” said Dr. Sinks.
9835 Manchester Rd. • Rock Hill
314-968-4710