Following 100 years of serving the community, the Center for Hearing & Speech is ready to continue offering complete ear care into the next century.
Founded in 1920 as the League for the Hard of Hearing, the Center originally focused on the social and financial needs of people with hearing loss. By the 1930s, the Center had developed into a full-service audiology clinic, offering community education and screenings, evaluations and treatment options for those with hearing problems. The Center continues to offer the highest quality of care to patients in need.
“This profession has changed dramatically over the years,” said Dr. Kate Sinks. “With the evolution of technology and advancements in medicine, our doctors pride themselves on being able to provide the most up-to-date evidence-based practice.”
The Center for Hearing & Speech offers diagnostic evaluations, hearing aids, cochlear implant services, repairs, assistive devices, hearing conservation and hearing protection — all you need for complete care of your ears.
Dr. Sinks serves as director of audiology at the Center, and is certified by the American Board of Audiology. The practice also employs Dr. McKenna Bellamy, who has been with the Center since 1995. New to the practice is Dr. Jenna Abrams, who is eager to expand the Center into the avenue of scientific research and participates in the Hearts For Hearing program.
“The ear is a very complex system in a space no bigger than the tip of your pinky finger,” said Dr. Sinks. “I derive the most satisfaction in my profession by improving the quality of life for my patients through better communication and empowering them to become advocates in their hearing journey.”
The Center for Hearing & Speech recently performed vision and hearing screenings at the Red Bird Rookie’s Health Fair, which is an integral part of Cardinals Care, giving directly back to the community.
Clients of the Center for Hearing & Speech love the attentive care and modern technology available at the Center.
“Center for Hearing & Speech is a lifesaver to those in need of hearing and speech assistance,” said CHS patient Rick. “True professionals from start to finish! Thank you for helping me reclaim many lost parts of my life with my hearing aid.”
Visit the Center for Hearing & Speech at 9835 Manchester road. Call 314-968-4710 or visit www.chsstl.org for more information.
Learn more about the history of the Center for Hearing & Speech through the Missouri History Museum’s collection at https://tinyurl.com/4m2yfa4v.
9835 Manchester Road
St. Louis • 314-968-4710