Experience an evening of fun, music and tradition with Celtic Angels Ireland at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on the campus of University of Missouri-St. Louis, Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m.
Celtic Angels Ireland is a theatrical feast for all ages. An impassioned homage to the beloved homeland, the program enchants with over 30 Irish traditional and contemporary tunes intertwined and performed live by the Trinity Ensemble, the Heavenly Celtic Angels and the Dynamic Celtic Knights Dancers.
For tickets or more information, visit touhill.universitytickets.com.