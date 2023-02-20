The Alliance for Interracial Dignity will host “Pillars of Community: A Celebration of Local Black History” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Eden Seminary Commons, 475 E. Lockwood Ave.
The event begins at 1 p.m. with a kid-friendly opportunity to visit several local historical sites in a small scavenger hunt. At 2 p.m., everyone will convene for live music, snacks, and a panel of multi-generational speakers.
Local history buffs Kita Quinn and Ed Johnson will share stories of two pillars of the community: Walter Rusan, founder of the North Webster YMCA in the 1940s; and the African Methodist Episcopal Church, whose local legacy lives on in the same YMCA building.
Don’t miss music from local legend Michelle Sargent and friends, and a glimpse at some recent work at the high school where students are teaching each other the Webster Groves history they might have missed. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook at tinyurl.com/4kcm6ek2.